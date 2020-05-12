Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $22,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 162,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.23. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

