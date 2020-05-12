Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 950,476 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 3.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $33,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 10,368,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,255,261. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.