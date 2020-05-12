Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,474 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

