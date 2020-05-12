KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.41. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

