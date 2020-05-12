Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,252,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,364 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Kinross Gold worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,915,000 after buying an additional 1,557,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $79,059,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,692,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.37.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.