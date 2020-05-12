Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Buys $52,070.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Kim B. Clarke bought 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $190,367.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE KEX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 240,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

