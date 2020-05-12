Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells $31,387.97 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $31,387.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott P. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of Kirby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. 240,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.88 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

