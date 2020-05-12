KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Director Kevin Kennedy Sells 5,000 Shares

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $165.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,294,000. FMR LLC raised its position in KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $106,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 1,869.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

