Kornit Digital (KRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 268.67 and a beta of 1.56. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

