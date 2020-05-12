Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $77,495,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,165.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,939.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

