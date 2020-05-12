Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 121.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of LON:KOS traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 124.40 ($1.64). The company had a trading volume of 8,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $522.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 581 ($7.64).

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

