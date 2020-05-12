Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,656,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial lowered Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Investec lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Steven Sterin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

