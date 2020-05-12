Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $234,912,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $71,466,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $58,412,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,426,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,646 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of KHC opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

