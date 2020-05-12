Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,026,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 363,040 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its holdings in Kroger by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

