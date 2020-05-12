Kryll Hits 24-Hour Volume of $46,870.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can currently be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $46,870.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02155813 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00174789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,280,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

