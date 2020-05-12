K&S’s (SDF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.54 ($8.77).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of SDF stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting €5.32 ($6.19). 1,344,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. K&S has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.