L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of L Brands worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.