L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of LB stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its position in L Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

