L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,070 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.59.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.30. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.