Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 194.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.61. 25,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,486. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,623. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

