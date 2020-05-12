Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post $34.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.95 million and the highest is $40.50 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $76.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $182.04 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $229.34 million, with estimates ranging from $211.50 million to $243.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%.

LADR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ladder Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ladder Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $989.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 108.52 and a quick ratio of 108.52.

Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

