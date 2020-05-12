Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $56.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.22 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $236.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.10 million to $239.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $234.35 million, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $237.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million.

LBAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,650 shares of company stock worth $73,222. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

