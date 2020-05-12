Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 346.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

