Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,946,000 after buying an additional 88,409 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6,246.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

