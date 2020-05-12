Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the April 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.