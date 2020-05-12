Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 295.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,720 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 134,264 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

