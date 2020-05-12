Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.13% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,374,000 after buying an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $166.31. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

