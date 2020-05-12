Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Acquires $54,000.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Nelson Obus purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Landec stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after buying an additional 665,387 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $4,051,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 368,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,393 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 514,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 81,836 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.