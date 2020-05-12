Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$432.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.50 million.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

