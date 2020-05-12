Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442,751 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,195,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,366,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,743,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after acquiring an additional 574,684 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at $805,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,975 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

