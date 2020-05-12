Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) President Neil Salvage Sells 3,593 Shares

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,313.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TREE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.60. 142,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.40 and a beta of 2.15. Lendingtree Inc has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,848,000 after buying an additional 32,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lendingtree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lendingtree by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,374,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lendingtree by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,400,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.