Lendingtree (TREE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lendingtree (NASDAQ: TREE):

5/6/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Lendingtree was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $330.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Lendingtree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

5/5/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $380.00 to $310.00.

4/30/2020 – Lendingtree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Lendingtree was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of LendingTree have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Earnings estimates have been revised downward prior to the first quarter earnings release. Further, the company has a disappointing earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s expansion strategies are likely to drive the top line further. Moreover, its commitment to boost revenues by diversifying non-mortgage product offerings and steady capital-deployment activities remain commendable. However, the company has been witnessing escalating expenses on enhancement of products and advertising-related costs, which restricts the company’s bottom-line expansion. Moreover, its mortgage-related product revenues are affected by lower supplies of homes. Stretched valuation also remains a concern.”

4/16/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Lendingtree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $375.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Lendingtree was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $279.00.

3/31/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target lowered by analysts at BWS Financial from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Lendingtree was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lendingtree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

