Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,763,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,043 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $37,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.72. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

