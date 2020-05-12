Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $187.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK stock opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 185.15 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.