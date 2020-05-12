Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $124,448.87 in Stock

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,539. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 880.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

