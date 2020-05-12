Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stake Decreased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A makes up 3.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.05% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $5,648,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 71,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.