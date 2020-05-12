Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 3rd Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A comprises about 4.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

LSXMA stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

