LIFE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,147.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. LIFE has a total market cap of $934,264.08 and $18,147.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.02114019 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00090104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00181767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.