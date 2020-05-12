Limbach (LMB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB):

5/7/2020 – Limbach was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2020 – Limbach was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/18/2020 – Limbach was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Limbach stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,006. Limbach Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, major shareholder Brian Pratt bought 300,726 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 543,712 shares of company stock worth $1,981,890. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

