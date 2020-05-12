Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.04 Million

Analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce $57.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.38 million and the lowest is $56.40 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $233.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $237.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $255.30 million, with estimates ranging from $246.40 million to $265.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,862 shares of company stock worth $1,368,318 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,262,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 612,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $610.86 million, a P/E ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

