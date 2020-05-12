Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the April 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $3,027,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Lincoln National by 5,083.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 112,385.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

NYSE LNC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

