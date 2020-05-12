Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $209.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

