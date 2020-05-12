Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €184.24 ($214.23).

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €170.93 ($198.76) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

ETR LIN opened at €171.30 ($199.19) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €162.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €178.98. Linde has a 52 week low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 52 week high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.91.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

