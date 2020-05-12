Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,027 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $37,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,740,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467,156 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $79,115,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Linde by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,236,000 after acquiring an additional 350,504 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $186.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,913. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

