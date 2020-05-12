Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Linde by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 60,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Linde by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $186.86 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.41.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

