Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LCTX. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

