Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LOB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,860.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

