Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Itau BBA Securities

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,251. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $547.70 million, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Huntley Garriott purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,490,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 372,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 49,345 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.