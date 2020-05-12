Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. 52,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research firms have commented on LTHM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

