LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,666 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of LivePerson worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of LPSN traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. 2,821,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.07. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

